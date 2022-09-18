Left Menu

Exploitation of traders will not be allowed: UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 18-09-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 00:56 IST
Exploitation of traders will not be allowed: UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak Saturday said exploitation of traders will not be allowed in the state.

''The way changes have been made in the structure of GST is a proof the whole of the state government is with traders,'' he told members of the state executive committee of the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal.

Lauding the role of traders in society, he said they provide employment to hundreds of people.

He assured them the government is with them in addressing their issues. He also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. PTO COR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
3
S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

S.Africa's Eskom moves to Stage 5 loadshedding until Monday morning

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022