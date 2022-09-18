Tunisia's Ennahda party leaders to face questioning by police

Leaders of Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda, Rached Ghannouchi and Ali Larayedh, have been called for questioning by police on Monday for "sending jihadists to Syria," party officials told Reuters on Saturday.

Ghannouchi told Reuters by telephone that he will appear before police on Monday, adding that he is unaware of the reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)