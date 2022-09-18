Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

William and Harry stand vigil with cousins at queen's coffin

Princes William and Harry stood vigil at either end of the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, heads bowed as a line of mourners streamed past the late monarch's lying-in-state. The two sons of King Charles, attired in military uniforms, stood in silence at a 15-minute vigil in the vast Westminster Hall where the coffin has been lying since Wednesday, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejewelled Imperial State Crown on top.

Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months

Brazilian national health regulator Anvisa has approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged between six months and four years, the government body said in a statement Friday night. The move broadens the availability of the vaccine, which is sold under the brand name Comirnaty for adults and is already available in Brazil for older age groups.

Over 100 British cinemas, big city screens to show queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday will be shown by around 125 cinemas across Britain, while parks, squares and cathedrals will also set up viewing screens for the huge ceremonial event, the government said on Saturday. The funeral service at Westminster Abbey and related processions across London will also be shown live on television by the BBC, ITV and Sky, the culture department said in a statement.

Tunisia's Ennahda party leaders to face questioning by police

Leaders of Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda, Rached Ghannouchi and Ali Larayedh, have been called for questioning by police on Monday for "sending jihadists to Syria," party officials told Reuters on Saturday. Ghannouchi told Reuters by telephone that he will appear before police on Monday, adding that he is unaware of the reason.

Biden urges Putin not to use tactical nuclear arms in Ukraine: CBS

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in the wake of setbacks in Ukraine, in a CBS News interview to air on Sunday. Ukraine's military drove back Russian forces in a lightning rout in the northeast of the country this week, putting Putin under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative.

Israeli, Turkish leaders to meet at United Nations -Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Lapid's office said on Saturday. The meeting marks another milestone for the countries as they work to mend long-strained ties. Both governments expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Last month Turkey and Israel announced they would re-appoint respective ambassadors.

Turkey's Erdogan targets joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -media

President Tayyip Erdogan said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for NATO-member Turkey, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday. He was speaking to reporters after attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan before heading to the United States.

Police clash with right-wing protesters at LGBTQ march in Serbia

Police clashed with right-wing protesters on Saturday as several thousand people joined an LGBTQ march in Serbia to mark the end of EuroPride week, an event staged in a different European city each year. Police clashed with two right-wing groups trying to disrupt the march, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said, adding that 10 police officers were slightly injured, five police cars damaged and 64 protesters arrested.

Ukraine searches for its dead at Russian occupation burial site

Dressed in white protective suits and wearing rubber gloves, Ukrainian emergency workers on Saturday dug up more bodies from a wooded burial site in territory recently recaptured from Russian forces, while townspeople looked for dead relatives. Ukraine says hundreds are buried at the site discovered this week, including at least 17 Ukrainian servicemen found in a mass grave on Friday and others who may be civilians buried in individual graves marked with flimsy wooden crosses.

Turkey, Russia reach deal resolving nuclear plant dispute -Erdogan/media

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, reinstating a Turkish contractor, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday. "A deal has been reached regarding Akkuyu," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters after a visit to Uzbekistan.

