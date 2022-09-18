Rajasthan Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi as party president

The Congress Committees of Rajasthan has passed a resolution to make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi party president, said state minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Saturday. "Resolution has been passed that everyone will abide by whatever the national president decides on, including the appointment of state presidents. Another resolution moved by CM (Ashok Gehlot) to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the party president has also been passed," the Rajasthan Minister said after State Election Officer Rajendra Singh Kumpawat conducted a meeting of the newly elected delegates in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) at its headquarters in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented a proposal in the meeting which stated that the Congress president should select the state president of RPCC and AICC delegates. Congress Working Committee member Raghuveer Meena approved the said proposal, which was also backed by State President Govind Singh Dotsara.

The above proposal has now been handed over to the State Election Officer Rajendra Singh Kumpawat for presenting the resolution passed unanimously by all the 400 newly elected delegates of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee in the All India Congress Committee. Dotsara, while congratulating the newly elected delegates, said, "The important members who can strengthen the Congress in the state have come to the fore in the form of delegates and the remaining leaders will be nominated soon."

He further said that Rahul Gandhi has taken out Bharat Jodo Padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. "The support to Rahul Gandhi's Yatra is increasing day by day in the country and critics like Baba Ramdev are shocked and praising it," he added. Dotsara further informed that thousands of Congress workers and common people in Rajasthan will be joining the yatra after his caravan reaches Rajasthan.

He said that in the past also Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee had apprised the Rajasthan government of the public sentiments by organizing a session of PCC delegates and the Chief Minister had announced the budget of Rajasthan as per the resolutions passed in the convention. He said that the session of the newly elected RPCC delegates would be organized soon. All Congressmen will work together in the state with their full strength and will ensure that the Congress comes to power in Rajasthan again in 2023, he added.

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, all Congressmen shall ensure bidding a farewell to the Modi government by forming the government," Rajasthan state president said. Ajay Maken, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee and in charge of Rajasthan, said that it is the responsibility of the Rajasthan Congressmen to ensure maximum numbers of participants in Bharat Jojo Padyatra because at a time when the country is suffering from inflation, unemployment, and brother is being fought with brother, Rahul Gandhi is walking a long distance of 3,500 kilometres to join India.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister also congratulated Dotsara and newly elected delegates and said, "The party workers who rose to fame due to Congress left it in the hard times when not only the party but the entire country is also in difficulty. The kind of atmosphere that is currently prevailing in the country is not only unfavourable for the country but is also a big attack on the democracy." "The party has overcome various obstacles so far and came out more powerful...Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is working to tie the entire nation in one strand," said Gehlot.

"Forgetting all the individual differences, we need to strengthen the party's flag and form government in the Rajasthan, once again in 2023," he added. In the meeting, AICC's organization secretary, Qazi Nizamuddin; Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary; AICC secretary Dheeraj Gurjar; former Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President BD Kalla were also present.

The Congress party has completed the internal election process till August 20. The party had announced that the election for the post of president will be held between August 21 and September 20 but despite several attempts, Rahul Gandhi has not cleared the stance so far till August 24. Congress embarked on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The yatra includes padayatras, rallies, and public meetings and will also be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. Rahul Gandhi is likely to work with civil society to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 general elections. Gandhi is going to meet organizations and individuals working for different sections of society before his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (ANI)

