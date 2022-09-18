Left Menu

Case against BJP chief of DNH, Daman and Diu for house trespass, vandalism

An offence has been registered against the president of the BJPs unit in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli DNH Daman and Diu and a party worker for alleged house trespass and vandalism, police said on Sunday.Based on a complaint lodged by a shopkeeper at a commercial building, a case has been registered against the Union Territorys BJP chief Deepesh Tandel and party worker Mahesh Tandel for allegedly damaging the wall of a public toilet at the premises in Daman, an official said.

PTI | Daman | Updated: 18-09-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 13:33 IST
Case against BJP chief of DNH, Daman and Diu for house trespass, vandalism
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against the president of the BJP's unit in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) Daman and Diu and a party worker for alleged house trespass and vandalism, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a shopkeeper at a commercial building, a case has been registered against the Union Territory's BJP chief Deepesh Tandel and party worker Mahesh Tandel for allegedly damaging the wall of a public toilet at the premises in Daman, an official said. In his complaint, Kundan Par, a shopkeeper, has alleged that the building of Ashok Dhanwani Hospital in Dilip Nagar Extension in the city was rented out for commercial purposes in 2014 after the hospital was shifted elsewhere, the official from Nani Daman police station said. Par has rented a unit in the building where he makes rubber stamps, etc. After the building owner's death in 2015, he paid the rent to the owner's sister, the complaint stated. Some time ago, the BJP's UT president Deepesh Tandel and party worker Mahesh Tandel came to the building and switched off the main power, claiming that he has purchased the property, the complainant alleged. When shopkeepers in the building asked Deepesh Tandel to furnish documents to prove ownership, he refused. The duo later brought some people and started harassing shopkeepers by vandalising the toilet and other properties, Par claimed. Charges under sections 451 (house trespass to commit an offence), 427 (mischief causing damage) and other relevant provisions of the IPC have been included in the FIR, and a probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022