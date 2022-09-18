Case registered against supporters of Amanatullah Khan for manhandling ACB officials

Delhi Police have registered a case against supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for obstructing the raiding party of ACB in the discharge of government work. Those involved in manhandling are being identified.

Supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan manhandled an Anti-Corruption Bureau official during raids at the residence of the AAP MLA in Jamia Nagar, on September 16. The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case, on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the conducted searches.

A weapon was found at one of the locations. It is learnt that he could not show any license of the recovered arms (Breta pistol). The AAP MLA was arrested after the ACB raided four locations related to Khan and his business partner, from where cash and weapons were recovered. According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons.

The South East District Police lodged two FIRs against the AAP MLA's aides Hamid Ali and Kausar Imam Siddique, while the third one was lodged for obstructing the ACB's raid party in the discharge of government work. The ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

As per an official statement, Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines with allegations of corruption and favouritism. The statement further said that four locations were searched based on the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information developed by the Anti-Corruption Branch. (ANI)

