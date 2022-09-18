FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following are some of the expected attendees:
ROYAL ATTENDEES - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- Juan Carlos, former king of Spain - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway - King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
- Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah - Jordan's King Abdullah
- Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah - King of Lesotho, Letsie III
- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein - Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri
- Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang - Prince of Monaco, Albert II
- Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan - Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said
- Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani - King of Tonga, Tupou VI
NATIONAL LEADERS AMERICAS
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
- Sandra Mason, President of Barbados - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
- Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize - Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines
EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST - Emmanuel Macron, President of France
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland - Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary - Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland - Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece
- George Vella, President of Malta - Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
- Charles Michel, President of the European Council - Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission
- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO - Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt
- Isaac Herzog, President of Israel - Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
AFRICA - Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
- Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria - Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
- William Ruto, President of Kenya - Ali Bongo, President of Gabon
ASIA - Droupadi Murmu, President of India
- Wang Qishan, Vice President of China - Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President
- Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore COUNTRIES NOT INVITED
- Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan
