FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following are some of the expected attendees:

ROYAL ATTENDEES - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- Juan Carlos, former king of Spain - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway - King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

- Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah - Jordan's King Abdullah

- Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah - King of Lesotho, Letsie III

- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein - Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri

- Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang - Prince of Monaco, Albert II

- Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan - Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

- Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani - King of Tonga, Tupou VI

NATIONAL LEADERS AMERICAS

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Sandra Mason, President of Barbados - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

- Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize - Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST - Emmanuel Macron, President of France

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland - Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary - Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland - Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece

- George Vella, President of Malta - Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

- Charles Michel, President of the European Council - Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO - Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt

- Isaac Herzog, President of Israel - Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

AFRICA - Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

- Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria - Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

- William Ruto, President of Kenya - Ali Bongo, President of Gabon

ASIA - Droupadi Murmu, President of India

- Wang Qishan, Vice President of China - Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

- Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore COUNTRIES NOT INVITED

- Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan

