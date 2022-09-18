Left Menu

TMC MP wonders why colleague not made Bengal sports min

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 17:47 IST
TMC MP wonders why colleague not made Bengal sports min
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee has triggered a controversy by expressing surprise on why party colleague and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra was not considered for the Sports portfolio in recent reshuffles in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

Mitra had been the Sports and Youth Affairs and Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015 before being remanded to jail in connection with a chit fund scam.

In a video, which went viral on social media, Banerjee, a former Indian football team captain and Howrah MP, was saying at a public meeting on Saturday that Mitra had been the ''best sports minister''.

''I don't mind if my comments make anyone upset. To my knowledge, Madan Mitra was the best sports minister in the state cabinet. No idea why he had been overlooked in recent reshuffles despite being elected with people's mandate,'' the footballer-turned-politician said.

Mitra, who was also present at the venue in his Kamarhati constituency, looked embarrassed but folded hands as the audience clapped.

Reacting to Banerjee's comments, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said who will be included in the cabinet is the prerogative of the chief minister.

''Let me say unequivocally, the CM has the authority to decide about the cabinet and portfolios in the best interest of the state,'' he said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the MP's comments point to an increasing rift within the TMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022