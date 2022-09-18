Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:38 IST
BJP wins election in Nandigra, cooperative body
BJP swept the election in a cooprative body in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, a consttuency of the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday.

The saffron party won 11 of the 12 seats of Bhekutia Samabay Krishi Samity, which was earlier run by TMC.

Only one seat won by the TMC, a district official said.

The election to the cooperative body was held on Sunday and was marked by skirmishes between the two parties.

A winning BJP candidate alleged that the TMC tried to bring in outsiders to disrupt the poll but the ordinary voters foiled their gameplan.

A local panchayat samity member, who did not want to be named but said he belonged to TMC, was seen in TV news channels being manhandled by some women, who tore his shirt.

He was rescued by personnel of the Nandigram police station.

The TMC spokesperson when contacted refused to make any comment on either the cooperative election or the incident. Adhikari had trounced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in the 2021 state poll/ PTI SUS KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

