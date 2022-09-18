Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to miss Queen's funeral - source
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:42 IST
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, a British foreign office source said on Sunday, contrary to Britain's earlier expectations that he would.
The change was made by Saudi Arabia, the source added.
