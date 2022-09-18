Kejriwal a megalomaniac, AAP resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

The AAP is resorting to the ''old drama'' it does before every election that others were rattled as it was winning, the BJP said on Sunday and dubbed Arvind Kejriwal a ''megalomaniac'' after he accused the ruling party of targeting the AAP fearing defeat in Gujarat. With the Delhi chief minister suggesting that AAP leaders should be prepared for arrest by central probe agencies, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused him of ''glorifying'' corruption and said he has a history of defending his ''tainted'' colleagues before they had to quit due to mounting evidence.

He is a ''megalomaniac'' and ''bayan bahadur'' (one who makes big claims) who is considering himself a God after his party won polls in two states, Patra alleged as the AAP national convener likened his party to ''Kanha'' -- Lord Krishna's child form who slayed big demons.

The man who took ''commission'' in liquor trade compares himself to ''Kanha'', the BJP spokesperson said.

The BJP leader claimed that Kejriwal and his party make tall claims before every state polls like they are winning and others are ''rattled''.

He said the AAP has ''disintegrated'' in Himachal Pradesh, while its president in Uttarakhand quit even though it had made big claims about its prospects in these two hill states.

Kejriwal had earlier launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of trying to ''crush'' the AAP in the name of fighting corruption as they feared a defeat in Gujarat polls due later this year.

Making light of his claims, Patra said Gujarat has been on the development path for decades under the BJP rule and will remain so.

It is ''garvee Gujarat'' (proud Gujarat) which won't run according to the diktat of Delhi's Tuglaq, Patra said and attacked Kejriwal for his earlier association with activist Medha Patkar, whose long opposition to Sardar Sarovar dam in the state has drawn strong criticism from the BJP.

He believes Patkar is his leader, the BJP spokesperson claimed.

He also took a dig at Kejriwal over his defence of Sisodia, noting that the AAP leader believes that ''those who rise early and do not drink cannot be corrupt''. ''We are surprised that he did not say that US president Joe Biden is also afraid of the AAP,'' Patra said in a swipe at Kejriwal.

It seems Kejriwal's certificate on honesty and dishonesty is more important than that of the judiciary, he added.

Hitting back at Kejriwal for claiming that his party was ''kattar imandaar'' (hardcore honest), he said it was in fact ''kattar beimaan''' and corrupt. No government has seen so many of its ministers resigning due to various charges in such a short period as has the AAP dispensation, Patra said citing Jitender Singh Tomar, Sandeep Kumar, among others. They were strongly defended by Kejriwal in the same manner he is backing his deputy Manish Sisodia, an accused in the alleged excise scam, and jailed minister Satyendar Jain.

Addressing the first-ever national conclave of his party's elected representatives, Kejriwal also alleged that the Modi government has been trying to frame his party ministers and leaders in false corruption cases as the BJP is ''not able to digest the growing popularity of the AAP in Gujarat''.

As Kejriwal made big claims about his party's prospects and his government's work in Delhi, Patra said he is all about ''doing little and making a lot of noise''.

He is a unique chief minister who has no portfolio, the BJP leader said.

Kejriwal has been making irrational claims because he has no real answer to the charges against his party's leaders in corruption cases, he said.

Everything he does is talked about globally, the BJP leader said sarcastically and asked how many COVID-19 patients were treated at the 'mohalla clinics' he speaks of so highly.

In retaliation to Kejriwal's veiled dig at Modi with the claim that those opposed to freebies to people are dishonest and traitors, Patra said those who seek evidence from the Army after surgical strikes on terror camps are the real traitors.

Seeking to pick holes in his claims about which AAP leaders will be targeted by the central probe agencies, he said the Delhi chief minister on the one hand says the CBI and ED are puppets of the Central government and suggests on the other that they inform him about their next move.

As Kejriwal knows which of his ministers are corrupt, he very much understands who can face the consequences, the BJP spokesperson claimed.

Patra wondered why the AAP does not record the bribe officers made to its legislators at the BJP's behest as it claims, noting that his party has shared two sting videos about the ''excise scam'' in Delhi so far. PTI KR SRY

