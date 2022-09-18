FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following are some of the expected attendees, and the countries that were not invited:

ROYAL ATTENDEES - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- Juan Carlos, former king of Spain - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway - King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

- Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah - Jordan's King Abdullah

- Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud - Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

- King of Lesotho, Letsie III - Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

- Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri - Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang

- Prince of Monaco, Albert II - Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan

- Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said - Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

- President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - King of Tonga, Tupou VI

NATIONAL LEADERS AMERICAS

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Sandra Mason, President of Barbados - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

- Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize - Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST - Emmanuel Macron, President of France

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland - Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary - Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland - Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece

- George Vella, President of Malta - Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

- Charles Michel, President of the European Council - Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO - Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt

- Isaac Herzog, President of Israel - Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

AFRICA - Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

- Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria - Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

- William Ruto, President of Kenya - Ali Bongo, President of Gabon

- General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader ASIA

- Droupadi Murmu, President of India - Wang Qishan, Vice President of China

- Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka - Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand - Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President - Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore

COUNTRIES NOT INVITED - Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations.

Countries that have not been invited include Syria and Venezuela because London does not currently have normal diplomatic relations with those states. Britain has also not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries. (Compiled by Farouq Suleiman and Kate Holton Editing by Deepa Babington and Frances Kerry)

