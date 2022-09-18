Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL45 DEF-ARMY-INDUSTRY Army invites industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday said that in consonance with its commitment to ''fight future wars with indigenous solutions'', it has invited the domestic defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement.

DEL49 UP-2NDLD MADRASSA No objection to madrassas survey, but don't vilify system if few evade rules: Darul Uloom Deoband Saharanpur (UP): Prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband on Sunday said it has no objections to the Uttar Pradesh government's survey of private madrassas but the whole system of such institutions should not be denigrated if a few don't follow rules.

DEL46 CONG-RAHUL-LD RESOLUTIONS Cong's Rahul dilemma continues, loyalists, state units mount pressure on him to take charge New Delhi: With the notification of the Congress president polls just days away, Gandhi family loyalists and state units have stepped up efforts to mount pressure on Rahul Gandhi to take the party's reins amid indications that he was unlikely to change his earlier stance of not being AICC chief.

DEL36 PB-STUDENTS-4THDLD PROTEST Protests at Chandigarh University over alleged objectionable videos of hostel students, one arrested Chandigarh: Protests erupted on the campus of a private university in Punjab's Mohali over ''rumours'' that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a probe.

DEL42 CHIDAMBARAM-2NDLD INTERVIEW Cong president or not, Rahul will always have pre-eminent place in party: Chidambaram New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday favoured a consensus for the post of the AICC chief and asserted that Rahul Gandhi will always have a ''pre-eminent place'' in the party irrespective of whether he is president as he is the ''acknowledged leader'' of the rank and file. By Asim Kamal DEL40 AAP-CONCLAVE-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Fearing defeat in Gujarat polls, BJP trying to 'crush' AAP in name of fighting corruption: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of trying to ''crush'' the Aam Aadmi Party in the name of fighting corruption as they feared a defeat in Gujarat polls.

DEL38 BJP-2NDLD AAP Kejriwal a megalomaniac, AAP resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP New Delhi: The AAP is resorting to the ''old drama'' it does before every election that others were rattled as it was winning, the BJP said on Sunday and dubbed Arvind Kejriwal a ''megalomaniac'' after he accused the ruling party of targeting the AAP fearing defeat in Gujarat.

DES38 JK-LD CINEMAS After almost 3 decades, J-K gets cinema halls; LG says theatres in every district soon Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated a multipurpose cinema hall each in the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian, almost three decades after theatre owners downed their shutters in the Valley primarily due to militancy.

BOM20 MP-CHEETAHS-NEW HOME Cheetahs from Namibia soak in ambience of new home in India, appear to be at ease after initial hesitation Sheopur (MP): The eight cheetahs from Namibia, who were released into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) a day ago, seemed to be slowly adapting to the new environment as they were seen strolling in their quarantine enclosure on Sunday and soaking in the ambience with curiosity.

DEL44 CONG-JK-AZAD Cong slams Azad over Article 370 stand New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused its former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad of changing his stand on the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 provisions after quitting the party and said his ''lies'' on the issue should be exposed.

DEL30 NIA-PFI-SEARCH Four detained as NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states New Delhi: The NIA on Sunday searched 40 places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case against the Popular Front of India for allegedly running training camps to commit terror acts and promote enmity between groups on the basis of religion, an official said.

MDS15 KA-VIJAYAN-2ND LD CM K'taka CM rejects rail infra proposals of Kerala govt, flags concerns over damage to environment Bengaluru: The bilateral talks held between the governments of Kerala and Karnataka here on Sunday on various projects failed to yield results as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai turned down the proposals of his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, citing environmental concerns.

FOREIGN FGN42 CHINA-2NDLD ACCIDENT 27 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying people to COVID quarantine centre crashes in China Beijing: At least 27 people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus transporting them to a coronavirus quarantine centre crashed in China’s Guizhou province on Sunday, prompting online criticism of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy. By K J M Varma FGN30 UK-3RDLD MURMU President Murmu in UK to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II London: President Droupadi Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna PTI RCJ

