President Biden pays respects at queen's lying-in-state
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state on Sunday, appearing on a balcony in Westminster Hall as a stream of people filed past the late-monarch's coffin.
Biden, accompanied by his wife and the U.S. ambassador to Britain, made the sign of the cross and briefly placed his hand on his heart during the visit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Queen Elizabeth's
- U.S.
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American attorney Arun Subramanian to US District Judge in New York
US President Joe Biden calls Liz Truss; congratulates her on becoming new British PM
US defence secretary says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, reports AP.
US President Joe Biden honours 9/11 victims at Pentagon
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet US Prez Joe Biden during his UNGA visit: report