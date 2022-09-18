Left Menu

President Biden pays respects at queen's lying-in-state

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state on Sunday, appearing on a balcony in Westminster Hall as a stream of people filed past the late-monarch's coffin.

Biden, accompanied by his wife and the U.S. ambassador to Britain, made the sign of the cross and briefly placed his hand on his heart during the visit.

