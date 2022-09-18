President Biden says Queen Elizabeth communicated dignity and service
U.S. President Joe Biden said Queen Elizabeth communicated dignity and a notion of service as he signed a book of condolence after viewing the late British monarch's coffin at her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall on Sunday.
"Our hearts go out to the Royal Family," the U.S. president said.
