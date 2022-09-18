Left Menu

Biden says Queen reminded him of his mother

PTI | London | Updated: 18-09-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mother, according to a media report.

The US president made the comments before heading to Buckingham Palace, where he and First Lady Jill Biden have joined other world leaders and dignitaries for a reception hosted by King Charles III, the BBC reported.

“She (the Queen) had that look, like ‘are you OK? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?’ And then also ‘make sure you do what you’re supposed to do,'' Biden said, adding that the Queen reminded him of his mother.

''It's about treating people with dignity...that’s exactly what she communicated,'' he said.

Earlier in a tribute to the Queen, Biden described the late monarch as ''decent'' and ''honourable''.

Speaking at Lancaster House, having signed the official book of condolence for the Queen, Biden said his country's ''hearts go out'' to ''all the people of the United Kingdom''.

''You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were,'' he said, adding: ''The world is better for her.'' PTI SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

