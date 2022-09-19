Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 05:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview if U.S. forces would defend the self-ruled island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."
Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine U.S. forces, men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: "Yes."
