U.S. Justice Dept asks appeals court to allow review of classified docs in Trump probe

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In the filing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the Justice Department said the circuit court should halt part of the lower court decision that prevents prosecutors from relying on the classified documents in their criminal investigation into the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach after his presidency ended.

Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Puerto Rico, knocking out power to island

Most of the island of Puerto Rico was without power on Sunday as Hurricane Fiona made landfall, causing severe flooding and landslides before barreling toward the Dominican Republic, a government agency said. The center of the storm made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 p.m. ET (1920 GMT) with maximum sustained winds of about 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour, clearing the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

Teva Pharm expects to start paying U.S. opioid settlement in 2023

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries expects to finalise an opioid settlement in the United States by year-end and start paying in 2023, its chief executive said on Sunday, while confirming he was unlikely to renew his contract next year. After years of negotiations, Israel-based Teva in July proposed a $4.35 billion nationwide settlement - mostly cash and partly medicines that will amount to $300 million to $400 million over 13 years - to resolve its opioid lawsuits.

University of Michigan finalizes $490 million sexual abuse settlement

The University of Michigan said a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who alleged sexual assault by a former sports doctor was finalized on Friday. The doctor, Robert Anderson, was a physician for the football team and other athletic programs at the university, where he worked from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008. Most of the victims were male.

Biden meets families of Russian-held detainees Griner, Whelan

President Joe Biden met on Friday with families of two Americans being held by Russia, and personally reassured them he is working to gain freedom for the detainees. Biden sat down in the Oval Office with Cherelle Griner, wife of women's basketball star Brittney Griner, and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Puerto Rico faces hurricane, severe floods, as tropical storm Fiona nears

Tropical storm Fiona gained strength on Saturday as it headed toward Puerto Rico, prompting the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue a hurricane warning and alerts for "life threatening floods and mudslides" for the U.S. territory and watches for the U.S. Virgin Islands. One man was found dead in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, after heavy rains from the massive storm swept away his house in the Basse-Terre district, according to local authorities.

Florida governor defends migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, suggests more to come

Florida's Republican governor on Friday defended his decision to fly dozens of migrants to the wealthy vacation island of Martha's Vineyard from Texas, and said similar actions could follow as a political dispute over border security deepened in the run-up to U.S. elections in November. DeSantis claimed credit for a pair of chartered flights on Wednesday that carried around 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, as part of a broader Republican effort to shift responsibility for border crossers to Democratic leaders.

Remnants of typhoon bring floods to Alaska's western coast

Remnants of the former typhoon Merbok flooded Alaska's western coast on Saturday, bringing high waves, with wind gusts up to 60 mph pushing rising sea waters inland and knocking some houses off foundations in Nome, as the storm crawled north through the Bering Sea, the National Weather Service. The typhoon formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September but has transitioned into a powerful rainstorm as it moves ashore.

