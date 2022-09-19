Left Menu

Akhilesh, SP leaders to take out march to Vidhan Bhavan highlighting UP's woes on Monday

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:12 IST
Akhilesh, SP leaders to take out march to Vidhan Bhavan highlighting UP's woes on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a march that will be taken out by his party legislators highlighting the issues in Uttar Pradesh before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences on Monday.

During the march, the party MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state, the SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

He said the march will begin at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan and Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan.

The party members will vigorously raise the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, the SP leader said.

Social harmony is in danger as the BJP government is working with a ''revenge mentality''. Contrary to the spirit of democracy, the BJP is doing ''politics of hate'', he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022