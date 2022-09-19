Left Menu

Violent protesters at BJP’s rally can be taught a lesson in 10 minutes: TMC's Madan Mitra

TMC leader Madan Mitra has courted controversy by claiming that those involved in violence and attacks on police during BJPs recent march to the West Bengal secretariat can be taught a lesson in just 10 minutes.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:13 IST
Violent protesters at BJP’s rally can be taught a lesson in 10 minutes: TMC's Madan Mitra
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Madan Mitra has courted controversy by claiming that those involved in violence and attacks on police during BJP's recent march to the West Bengal secretariat can be ''taught a lesson in just 10 minutes''. Mitra, however, added that the Trinamool Congress is not in favour of such an action in retaliation to BJP's ''disruptive policies''. The former state minister’s comments come close on the heels of TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s remark that “if I was there, I would have shot the violent protesters in the head”.

Mitra, speaking at a public meeting in Kamarhati constituency on Sunday, said, ''If there is an instruction from the party, it won't take more than 10 minutes to thrash those who were involved in hooliganism and vandalism (during BJP’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ on September 14). We can retaliate with double the force than the attackers.” The maverick MLA also said TMC has emphasised it wants development not violence. “It speaks the language of love and compassion, not vandalism.” Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha hit back, saying TMC leaders are increasingly making “dangerous comments”, and they have lost the support of people.

Over 20 people have been arrested in specific cases of assault on police officers, and destruction of government property in Kolkata and Howrah during the rally.

The saffron camp has maintained that none of their workers were involved in violence at the march.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022