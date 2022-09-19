Left Menu

EC team visits Gujarat ahead of Assembly polls, reviews election preparedness

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday informed that a team of officers visited Ahmedabad from September 16-18 to take stock of election preparedness in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday informed that a team of officers visited Ahmedabad from September 16-18 to take stock of election preparedness in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. "The team comprised of Hridesh Kumar, Nitesh Vyas, Dharmendra Sharma, NN Butolia, Yashvendra Singh, Deepali Masirkar, S B Joshi, Shubhra Saxena, Anuj Chandak,' the release stated.

As per the release, ECI along with Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi held the review meeting with district election officers, Police superintendents and Police commissioners regarding election preparedness. "All thematic issues like electoral roll, SSR, EVM, VVPAT, law and order, training facilities, and polling stations were discussed to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections. Detailed discussions were also held with nodal officers, and representatives of various enforcement agencies," the release stated.

"A meeting was also held with secretaries from various state government departments including home, school, education, power, telecommunications, road and transport, health and family welfare, excise and revenue," the release further stated. "Later a meeting was also held with Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, to discuss various issues in the forthcoming elections and feedback received from CEO, State Nodal Officer, DEOs, SPs and enforcement agencies for smooth conduct of forthcoming elections in the state," the release added.

Gujarat Assembly tenure will end on February 23, 2023 and the poll authority can hold elections anytime within six months of the expiry of the five-year term. Gujarat is slated to go for Assembly elections along with Himachal Pradesh later this year. Both the states are currently being governed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

