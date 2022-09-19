Amarinder Singh set to join BJP, meets Nadda

Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh met BJP president J P Nadda here on Monday ahead of joining the saffron party. Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

The 80-year-old Singh will also merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP. Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk). However, none of its candidates could register a win, with Singh himself losing from his home turf of Patiala Urban. PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal had said earlier that Singh will join the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders in Delhi on Monday.

The former Punjab chief minister recently returned from London following a spinal surgery, and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh had said that he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.

The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family.

