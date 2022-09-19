Left Menu

Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP today, meets Nadda

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda in Delhi. Amarinder Singh will join the BJP today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 12:35 IST
Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP today, meets Nadda
JP Nadda and Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda in Delhi. Amarinder Singh will join the BJP today. Seven former MLAs and one former MP will also join the BJP along with Amarinder Singh.

"Amarinder Singh is also likely to merge his PLC party with the BJP," Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said on Friday. Amarinder made the announcement of joining the BJP after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12 in Delhi.

"Had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Discussed various issues pertaining to National security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab," Singh had tweeted. In September last year, Amarinder Singh had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and floated his PLC and then made an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022