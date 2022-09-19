Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap -acting foreign min
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Taliban's acting foreign minister on Monday said the group had released American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for the United States freeing a senior Taliban figure on Monday.
Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told journalists at a media conference in Kabul that they had exchanged Frerichs at Kabul Airport on Monday morning and in return received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had been held for decades in U.S. custody after facing drug charges.
Frerichs is an engineer and U.S. Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects. He was abducted in early February 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick; Netflix agrees to give 'Bardo' a rare run in American cinemas and more
Russian diplomat, security guard wounded in Kabul embassy blast - RIA cites source
Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing - Russian foreign ministry
Explosion reported near Russian Embassy in Kabul
10 killed, 8 injured in blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul