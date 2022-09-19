Mayawati's scathing attack on BJP after its 'jobless' jibe

After the ruling BJP branded the opposition in UP as 'jobless', Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP showed a malicious attitude against the opposition. Mayawati took Twitter and said, "Before the monsoon session of the UP Assembly, BJP's claim that the opposition is unemployed here, exposes their arrogant thinking and irresponsible attitude. The thinking of the government should be to prove honesty and loyalty towards the public interest and public welfare, not to show a malicious attitude against the opposition."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with many party legislators and leaders led the march party office to Vidhan Sabha highlighting issues in the state before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences today. Taking a jibe at SP, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya said that now, the party is jobless in the state.

"If the UP government was concerned and serious about the proper development and public interest of the state, then this anti-opposition statement would not have come," Mayawati further said. The BSP supremo also said that BJP should talk about tremendous inflation, poverty, unemployment, potholed roads, poor education, health and law and order.

While talking about the protest, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said following laws and order is too much of an expectation from SP leaders "There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following law and order is too much of an expectation from SP leaders," Yogi said.

Hitting back at the protest, Keshav Prashad Maurya said that the march is not related to the benefit of the common people. "SP's protest is not related to the benefit of the common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our government is ready for discussions. Such protests will only create problems for people," Maurya said.

Notably, SP on Monday held a protest march against the state government, raising various demands after that a large number of security personnel were deployed from the party's headquarters in Lucknow to State Assembly. "We have come here to protest on various issues of public interest. This is our constitutional right, but the BJP is not letting the legislators go to the assembly," said an SP leader.

"They had not taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which would not have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We have no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there would not be a problem," Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Piyush Mordia said. (ANI)

