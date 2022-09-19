Germany's Scholz plans weekend Gulf trip to promote investments
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for the start of a two-day visit to the Gulf region, the Berlin government said on Monday.
Scholz is scheduled to meet the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, on Sunday, before heading to Qatar for talks there and then back to Germany later that day.
The weekend visit to the Gulf states will, among other things, focus on Germany as an investment location, a government spokesperson told reporters in Berlin.
