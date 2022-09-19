Excise policy case: ED questions AAP's MCD polls incharge Durgesh Pathak

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday recorded the statement of Aam Aadmi Party MLA and party MCD polls in-charge Durgesh Pathak in connection with its money laundering probe into the now-scrapped excise policy of the Kejriwal government.

Pathak, 34, reached the office of the federal agency at A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11 AM for questioning.

The party questioned the ED's summons to Pathak and hit out at the BJP, alleging that the "actual target" of the move is not the probe into Delhi excise policy but the "rising political graph" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the civic polls in the national capital.

The statement of Pathak, MLA from Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, is being recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA (PMLA), official sources said.

The sources said Pathak will be questioned about his role in this case and his purported links with Vijay Nair, former CEO of an entertainment and event management company and an accused in the case.

The ED has also examined Pathak's phone after the first round of raids conducted by it on September 6.

The second leg of these searches was conducted by the agency last week and over 40 locations in various states were covered, like the first time.

In a tweet, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''The ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with the Delhi government's excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll? The elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are likely to be held by the end of the year after the completion of the delimitation of 270 wards.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR in the matter that had named Sisodia among the accused.

AAP's Kalkaji MLA Atishi attacked the BJP and alleged that the ED's summons to Pathak has made it clear that the "actual target" is the "rising political graph" of AAP national convenor Kejriwal, not the excise policy.

The ED's probe into Delhi excise policy is "just an excuse," she charged.

The AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ED's action has made it clear that the MCD elections are going to be held in Delhi.

"Now, the BJP-ED-CBI alliance will contest both the Gujarat and Delhi (civic body) elections," he charged in a tweet in Hindi.

"The ED's summons to brother @ipathak25 makes its meaning clear-- MCD elections are going to be held," he added.

The Kejriwal government withdrew the policy in July after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.

