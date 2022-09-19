Kejriwal's rising political graph actual target: AAP after ED questions its MLA in Delhi excise policy case

The AAP on Monday questioned the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to its MLA Durgesh Pathak and alleged that the “actual target” of the move is not a probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy but the “rising political graph” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) reaction came after Pathak, who is AAP's incharge of MCD polls, appeared before the probe agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to a probe into the now-scrapped excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“Now, the BJP-ED-CBI alliance will contest both the Gujarat and Delhi (civic body) elections,” the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj charged in a tweet in Hindi.

He said the EDs summons to Pathak has made it clear that the MCD elections are going to be held in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Çhief Minister Manish Sisodia wondered what his party’s in-charge of Delhi civic body elections had to do with the government’s excise policy that he was called by the agency for questioning in the case.

He also asked whether the target of the probe agency’s move is the Delhi excise police or the MCD polls due to be held in the national capital.

''The ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with the Delhi government's excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?'' he asked.

The AAP’s Kalkaji MLA Atishi hit out at the BJP and alleged that the ED’s move has made it clear that the “actual target” is the “rising political graph” of AAP national convenor Kejriwal, not the excise policy.

The ED's probe into Delhi excise policy is “just an excuse,” she charged.

“The ED's summons to @AamAadmiParty MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak makes it clear that investigation into liquor policy is just an excuse. The rising political graph of @ArvindKejriwal is the actual target,” Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The MCD elections are likely to be held by the end of the year after the completion of the exercise for the delimitation of 270 wards.

The ED had last week conducted raids at 40 locations across the country in connection with the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government. The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the policy and named Sisodia among the accused in the case.

The Kejriwal government withdrew the policy in July after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.

