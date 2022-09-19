Left Menu

Acharya Swami Dharmendra passes away after prolonged illness

Jaipur, Sep 19 PTI Shri Panchkhand Peethadheeshwar Acharya Swami Dharmendra Maharaj passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness, hospital sources said. This is an irreparable loss to the entire society, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a tweet.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:47 IST
Acharya Swami Dharmendra passes away after prolonged illness
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Shri Panchkhand Peethadheeshwar Acharya Swami Dharmendra Maharaj passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness, hospital sources said. He was 79.

According to the SMS Hospital sources, Acharya was under treatment at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur from August 28. He was put on 'ventilator support' as his health deteriorated and eventually died today morning.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condoled his demise. Mishra prayed for the peace of his virtuous soul and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

'''Acharya Dharmendra Ji Maharaj, a devotee of Lord Shri Ram, has left for heavenly abode. He played a major role in the Ram temple construction movement. This is an irreparable loss to the entire society,'' Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022