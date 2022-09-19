Acharya Swami Dharmendra passes away after prolonged illness

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Shri Panchkhand Peethadheeshwar Acharya Swami Dharmendra Maharaj passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness, hospital sources said. He was 79.

According to the SMS Hospital sources, Acharya was under treatment at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur from August 28. He was put on 'ventilator support' as his health deteriorated and eventually died today morning.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condoled his demise. Mishra prayed for the peace of his virtuous soul and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

'''Acharya Dharmendra Ji Maharaj, a devotee of Lord Shri Ram, has left for heavenly abode. He played a major role in the Ram temple construction movement. This is an irreparable loss to the entire society,'' Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a tweet.

