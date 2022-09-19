Left Menu

Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy elected Deputy Speaker of AP Assembly

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 19-09-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:15 IST
Senior legislator Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy of the ruling YSR Congress has been unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

Swamy, who represents Vizianagaram constituency, is into his second term in the Assembly. He had also served as member of the Legislative Council twice.

Speaker T Seetharam announced in the House that Swamy has been elected unopposed as no other nomination was filed for the post.

Swamy belongs to the Vysya community and the Chief Minister chose him for the Deputy Speaker's post as part of a rotation policy, dropping the incumbent Kona Raghupati, who is a Brahmin.

Raghupati resigned from his post on September 16, paving the way for Swamy's election.

Soon after the election, the Chief Minister led other members in ushering the new Deputy Speaker into the Chair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

