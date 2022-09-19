World News Roundup: Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion; Hurricane Fiona swamps Puerto Rico, knocking out power to island and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, drawing an angry response from China that said it sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan. Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the democratically governed island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."

Hurricane Fiona swamps Puerto Rico, knocking out power to island

Hurricane Fiona left most of Puerto Rico without power on Sunday, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides on the island before barreling toward the Dominican Republic, a government agency said. The storm, hitting Puerto Rico five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, ripped up asphalt from roads, swept away a major road bridge, closed airports, swamped cars and dumped rain in such quantities that some rivers were rising 20 feet in just hours, according to eyewitnesses.

Brazil institutions ready to confront Bolsonaro if he contests election result

As President Jair Bolsonaro lays the groundwork to contest a potential defeat in an October election, Brazil's courts, congressional leadership, business groups and civil society are closing ranks to shore up trust in the integrity of the vote. Even leaders of the armed forces, now more entwined in government than at any point since a 1964-1985 military dictatorship, offer private assurances to former peers that they want no part in disrupting democratic order, according to a half dozen former officials with close ties to military leadership.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin starts journey to final resting place

King Charles, his sons William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin through the silent streets of London on Monday, following a state funeral of matchless pageantry at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people crammed into central London to witness a ceremony attended by leaders and royalty from across the globe, a fitting end for Britain's longest-serving monarch who won widespread respect during 70 years on the throne.

Royals' grief for queen shows through ceremonial pageantry

Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives were ashen-faced at her funeral on Monday, as they took their places in meticulously choreographed processions that nevertheless betrayed the high emotions of the day. Elizabeth's son King Charles and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, marched behind the gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors that bore the queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey from nearby Westminster Hall.

Explainer-What is driving tensions ahead of Brazil's presidential election?

Brazil will hold the most polarized presidential election in decades next month, with many expecting incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro to contest the result if he is defeated by former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as polls suggest. ELECTRONIC VOTING

Macau gambling boss denies illegal gambling, criminal syndicate allegations

A well-known Macau gambling boss in China's special administrative region of Macau denied charges including enabling illegal gaming, running a criminal syndicate and money laundering at the start of his trial on Monday. Alvin Chau was chairman of Macau's Suncity junket - which brokers the gambling activity of Chinese high rollers - until December 2021, a month after his arrest on a warrant from the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou accusing him of operating illegal gambling activities on the Chinese mainland.

World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place in London on Monday and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following are some of the expected attendees, and the countries that were not invited:

Zelensky vows no let-up as Ukraine says troops cross key river in northeast

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let-up in Ukraine's fight to regain its territory as Kyiv said its troops had crossed a major river, paving the way for an assault on Russia's occupation forces in the eastern Donbas region. Reflecting the dramatic change in momentum since Ukrainian forces routed Russian troops earlier this month in the northeast, U.S. President Joe Biden offered his strongest prediction so far that Ukraine would win the war.

Myanmar army helicopters fire on school, killing six -media, residents

At least six children were killed and 17 wounded when army helicopters shot at a school in Myanmar, media reports and residents said on Monday, as the military said it opened fire because rebels were using the building to attack its forces. Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the army overthrew an elected government early last year. Opposition movements, some of them armed, have since emerged across the country, which the military has countered with lethal force.

(With inputs from agencies.)