Focus is on American released from Afghanistan's re-entry, Biden says
Mark Frerichs, an American engineer released from Afghanistan in a prisoner swap on Monday, should have a healthy, safe return to the United States, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement, adding that he had spoken to Frerichs' family.
"Our priority now is to make sure Mark receives a healthy and safe return and is given the space and time he needs to transition back into society," Biden said. "We have much more work to do in many other cases, but Mark’s release demonstrates our enduring commitment." (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
