President Murmu meets Bangladesh PM Hasina, Tanzania Prez Samia at Queen’s funeral in UK

President Droupadi Murmu met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan as she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II here on Monday.

President Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit, visited Westminster Hall on Sunday and offered tributes to the late British monarch on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India.

''President Droupadi Murmu attended the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London,'' the President’s official Twitter account Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The queen's state funeral began as chimes of the Big Ben fell silent and hymns rang out as the coffin of the late monarch was carried into Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

''President Droupadi Murmu met the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in an official reception at the State Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II. President Hassan is the first woman president of Tanzania,'' Rashtrapati Bhavan said in another tweet.

Earlier, President Murmu met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana just before commencement of the State Funeral at London.

President Murmu also attended the reception hosted by UK’s King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony to bid farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch.

The funeral for the late queen, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, was held at Westminster Abbey in London, in the presence of thousands of guests and millions watching on screens worldwide.

