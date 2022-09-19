J&K Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to lead party

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday passed a resolution, urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party as next president, a party spokesperson said.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani moved the resolution in favour of Gandhi during the meeting, which was attended by 170 newly-elected delegates of the state unit and chaired by AICC PRO Ranjit Ranjan, and was passed unanimously, the spokesperson said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir AICC in-charge Rajni Patil and working president Raman Bhalla along with several former ministers, legislators, councillors and Panchayati Raj Institution members attended the meeting.

Earlier, Ranjan moved a resolution authorising Congress president to nominate or elect new PCC president and AICC members from Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution was seconded by Wani and also passed unanimously by the house, the spokesperson said.

Patil, in her address, launched a scathing attack on Ghulam Nabi Azad for “ditching” the party after enjoying all important positions over the past 50 years.

Azad resigned from the Congress last month and is scheduled to announce the formation of his own party in the coming days.

Several Congress leaders, including former ministers, legislators and prominent workers also resigned from the Congress in support of Azad.

“The party will emerge stronger in the days to come in Jammu and Kashmir as new leadership shall emerge,” Patil said.

Ranjan, in her address, advised the partymen to strengthen the Congress party while taking a jibe at Azad.

“Rahul Gandhi has attracted unexpected responses during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, '' she said.

JKPCC president expressed confidence that the party will emerge stronger despite defections by some “opportunists who enjoyed all power” over the years.

He asked the young and loyal party leaders and workers to come forward to lead the party.

Bhalla, in his address, lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Congress shall continue to fight for the lost rights (of people of Jammu and Kashmir) under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” he said. PTI TAS RHL

