Nadda on two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:44 IST
BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Tuesday and will address several public and organisational meeting, the party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said on Monday.

Nadda will launch ''NaMo Panchayat E-bike'' programme in Gandhinagar and also attend a mayors' summit on Tuesday. He will later interact with municipal and cooperative members in Rajkot, Baluni said, adding that he will also lead a roadshow in Morbi.

On Wednesday, the BJP president will address a professors' summit in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat is headed for assembly polls later this year.

The BJP has been winning the election in the state since 1995, with the Congress being the main opposition party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is working to make the contest triangular this time.

