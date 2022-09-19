Goa Congress MLAs who joined BJP meet Nadda, Amit Shah in New Delhi

Seven out of the eight former Congress MLAs in Goa, who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party last week, on Monday met BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present during the meeting with Nadda and Shah in the national capital.

The seven MLAs - Digambar Kamat, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira - called on the two senior BJP leaders, Tanavade said.

The eighth MLA who switched sides, Michael Lobo, could not attend the meeting as he is currently out of station, he said.

Tanavade said discussion at the meeting revolved around providing good administration in the state.

The state BJP president said all the MLAs will return to Goa from New Delhi by Monday night.

On Wednesday last, all the eight legislators joined the BJP after passing a resolution in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

The BJP retained power in Goa after winning 20 seats in the Assembly polls held earlier this year. The saffron outfit now has 28 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly, while the Congress’s number has reduced to three.

Chief Minister Sawant had on Thursday last met Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai amid talk of a cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the eight Congress MLAs joining the ruling party. PTI RPS RSY RSY

