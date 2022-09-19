Left Menu

Irani meets BJP workers in Bengal’s Hooghly dist, offers prayers at Jagannath temple

PTI | Hooghly | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:49 IST
Irani meets BJP workers in Bengal’s Hooghly dist, offers prayers at Jagannath temple
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday visited Bengal’s Hooghly district, where BJP workers told her that they were being subjected to ''atrocities by TMC members'', a party official said.

Irani also met local BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya, who was injured in an alleged attack by TMC supporters in February during municipal elections, at her residence in Konnagar.

The allegation was denied by the TMC.

''Party workers hailing from different places in the district complained to the minister about the atrocities faced by them at the hands of TMC members,'' the BJP official said.

He said that the Union minister for women and child development assured the workers that the issues would be brought to the notice of the BJP's central leadership.

Irani also offered prayers at Jagannath temple of Mahesh, the party official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022