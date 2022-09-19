Cong leader Sachin Pilot calls on Vice Prez Dhankhar

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

In a tweet, the vice president’s Secretariat said, ''Sachin Pilot, Hon'ble Member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and former Union Minister, called on the Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today''.

Krishan Lal Panwar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), also called on the vice president, the secretariat said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)