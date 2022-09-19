Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:51 IST
Cong leader Sachin Pilot calls on Vice Prez Dhankhar
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

In a tweet, the vice president’s Secretariat said, ''Sachin Pilot, Hon'ble Member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and former Union Minister, called on the Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today''.

Krishan Lal Panwar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), also called on the vice president, the secretariat said in another tweet.

