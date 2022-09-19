Cong leader Sachin Pilot calls on Vice Prez Dhankhar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.
In a tweet, the vice president’s Secretariat said, ''Sachin Pilot, Hon'ble Member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and former Union Minister, called on the Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today''.
Krishan Lal Panwar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), also called on the vice president, the secretariat said in another tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
VP Dhankhar urges religious leaders to 'play on front foot' to dispel doubts about organ donation
VP Dhankhar urges religious leaders to 'play on front foot' to dispel doubts about organ donation
Mistry's demise huge loss for India's business community: Vice President Dhankhar
TMC Rajya Sabha MPs call on VP Dhankhar
President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar extend greetings on eve of Onam