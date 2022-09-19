Telangana BJP chief to conclude fourth phase of 'padayatra' on Sep 22
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be the chief guest at a public meeting on September 22 when Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar concludes his ongoing fourth phase of 'padayatra'.
The meeting would be held at Ibrahimpatnam here, a party release said on Monday quoting Kumar.
The office-bearers of state BJP and other leaders met here and discussed the ongoing 'padayatra', 'Basti Sampark Abhiyan', 'Parliament Pravas Yojana' and other party programmes, it said.
Kumar began the fourth phase of his foot march on September 12. He launched his 'padayatra' from the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Telangana BJP chief warns KCR govt against creating hurdles in Ganesh idol immersion
Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay refers Hussain Sagar as "Vinayak Sagar"
Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay refers Hussain Sagar as "Vinayak Sagar"
In Telangana BJP chief's padayatra, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje slams TRS govt
Reach out to every village, tell people TRS-Congress are hand in glove: Amit Shah to Telangana BJP core team