BJP chief Nadda meets RSS chief Bhagwat, other Sangh leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday met top leadership of RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat at Udasin Ashram here, Sangh's temporary office, sources said on Monday.

The closed door meeting between Nadda and Sangh's top leadership came a day after all the seven top functionaries of RSS, including five joint general secretaries, held deliberations on several ideological and prevailing issues, they said.

The meeting comes close on the heels of major organisational changes in the BJP, including dropping of its senior leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, from the party's parliamentary board, its top decision making body. Earlier this month, Nadda had also attended the three-day RSS coordination meeting in Raipur where issues related to social harmony, economy and national security were discussed.

The meeting also assumes significance as it is being held just months before assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The BJP is also looking to make several organisational appointments and changes.

Udasin Ashram is being used as a temporary office by Sangh, as its office 'Keshav Kunj' at Jhandewalan is being again constructed.

