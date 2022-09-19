Central probe agencies can open offices at my home; BJP scared of 2024 polls: Tejashwi

Two days after the CBI sought the cancellation of a bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam, the RJD leader on Monday iterated that ''all central investigation agencies -- CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax -- were free to open their offices at his residence''.

He also claimed that the BJP, ''having lost all credibility'', was now trying to use central agencies to corner him as the party ''fears losing 2024 Lok Sabha polls''.

''I had made this offer to the central investigation agencies earlier too. I am telling them (CBI, ED and IT) again that they can open their offices at my home…it would be convenient for them (officials). I have always cooperated with the CBI,'' quipped Yadav in reply to questions from journalists over CBI moving a Delhi court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the deputy CM.

The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in awarding operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

According to the CBI, the RJD leader, during a press conference held in Patna in August, had allegedly threatened its officers. In its plea before a Delhi court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Yadav in 2018, the CBI stated that the deputy CM had threatened the investigation officials, ''thereby influencing the case''.

Yadav, who had arrived at the RJD office to propose that Jagdanand Singh be allowed to continue as the president of the party's state unit, alleged that the saffron party was ''jittery'' as the new Grand-Alliance government in Bihar, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, was delivering on its promises.

“The BJP is scared of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The reason behind CBI's move to seek cancellation of my bail is nothing but fear. People will reject BJP in 2024 as they failed to fulfil all promises made before the last polls. The formation of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar will have a national impact. BJP leaders have lost the credibility and trust of the electorate,'' he stated.

Singh was the only one to file nomination for the post on Monday, the last day for the exercise.

Talking about the leader, Yadav said, ''He is like our guardian. And under his leadership, the party has been performing extremely well. We fought the last assembly polls in Bihar under his leadership and won the highest number of seats. He is one of the senior-most leaders of the party and believes in socialism.'' Singh, known to share close ties with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, is a well-known Rajput leader from central Bihar who has strong influence over upper caste voters and farmers of the region. PTI PKD RMS RMS

