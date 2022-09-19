AAP protecting MLAs accused of 'corruption' with 'clean chits': BJP

Delhi BJP ripped into AAP on Monday accusing the leadership of protecting its MLAs and giving them ''clean chit'' already, as ruling party legislator Durgesh Pathak was interrogated by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe into the now-scrapped excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

In a press conference, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that it was learnt that the AAP MLAs were also involved in running liquor vends, licences of which were issued under Excise Policy 2021-22.

''Kejriwal is not only protecting his MLAs involved in corruption and criminal activities but also using the money collected by them for political tourism in the states where elections are due,'' Gupta charged.

He also alleged that another AAP MLA, Amanatullah Khan, was arrested by the ACB, with recovery of a “red diary” from him.

''It is suspected that in this diary information about his and other AAP MLAs’ links with terrorists and underworld is hidden,'' he alleged.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal starts issuing ''clean chit'' to his MLAs as soon as they are charged with corruption and criminal activities.

''Kejriwal should stop issuing clean chits to such MLAs and instead allow the law to take its own course,'' he said in a statement.

The AAP questioned the Enforcement Directorate summoning Pathak for questioning and alleged that the actual target of the move was not a probe into Delhi excise policy but Kejriwal's “rising political graph.” Pathak is also AAP's in-charge of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls dates for which is yet to be announced.

