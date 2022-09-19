Left Menu

Bishnoi community says deer being fed to cheetas, asks PM to intervene

A Bishnoi organisation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that deer were being dropped into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to feed the cheetahs recently brought there from Namibia and said the practice should end.In a tweet, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi also cited reports about deer being fed to the cheetahs recently reintroduced in India.I request the central government to get the matter investigated in view of the species of deer which are on the verge of extinction in Rajasthan and the sentiments of the Bishnoi society.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 19-09-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 22:04 IST
Bishnoi community says deer being fed to cheetas, asks PM to intervene
  • Country:
  • India

A Bishnoi organisation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that deer were being ''dropped'' into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to feed the cheetahs recently brought there from Namibia and said the practice should end.

In a tweet, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi also cited ''reports'' about deer being fed to the cheetahs recently reintroduced in India.

''I request the central government to get the matter investigated in view of the species of deer which are on the verge of extinction in Rajasthan and the sentiments of the Bishnoi society. And if the information is found to be true, then it should be stopped immediately,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. The community is known for revering the blackbuck, and wildlife in general.

In its letter, Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha has stated that it is very pained after coming to know about the practice as it is working hard to protect the specie from all the danger and threat.

It further questioned how come the government has brought cheetas, who have been long extinct, into India but is paying no attention to its wildlife species that are nearing extinction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022