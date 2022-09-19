AAP, Congress slam former Punjab CM Amarinder for joining BJP

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Monday slammed former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for joining the BJP and accused him of “sabotaging the interests of Punjab for his political career for decades.” The AAP was joined in its attack by Congress, the party from which he had defected last November after being associated with for over 40 years.

“It was an embarrassing state of affairs for Captain (Amarinder Singh) as BJP senior leaders including national president or Union minister Amit Shah did not prefer to join him formally, who usually do even for small leaders,” AAP's state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said “The BJP has again shown the Captain his real place today,” he said, adding, Amarinder was made to join the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar “who advocated the three black farming bills.” “It has exposed the real face of Captain, that he has always been working against the interests of Punjab just for the sake of power politics,'' Kang went on to allege.

He said the BJP is collecting “refuse” from the Congress, and the strategy will not help it or lead it anywhere in Punjab.

He accused the former chief minister of never working for the welfare of the state and alleged he only “pleased his political boss PM Narendra Modi for his vested political interests even when he was the Congress CM.” Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa too took a swipe at Amarinder Singh for his joining the BJP.

“Sad @capt_amarinder was inducted into @BJP4India by @nstomar, who's not only far too junior in politics to Capt Amarinder, but also seen as anti-farmer and anti-Punjab given his hostile attitude towards farmers during anti-farm law protests. That's how BJP will treat you,” Warring tweeted.

Bajwa in his tweet said, “The man who was instrumental in framing the 3 farm laws & is most hated by farmers of Punjab is given duty by BJP to welcome Amrinder (sic) in the party. What signal does BJP want to give.” Amarinder Singh, 80, joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders Tomar and Kiren Rijiju, and merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party.

His son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur also joined the BJP.

Amarinder Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister, but his party failed to win any seat in the state assembly polls. He himself lost from his home turf of Patiala Urban.

Along with Singh, former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti, former MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, former legislators Harchand Kaur, Harinder Singh Thekedar, Prem Mittal, and labour leader Kewal Singh also joined the BJP with scores of his supporters.

