Donbas separatist leader urges referendum on joining Russia
Updated: 19-09-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 23:26 IST
Denis Pushilin, head of the Russia-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine, called on his fellow separatist leader of Luhansk province on Monday to combine efforts aimed at preparing a referendum on joining Russia.
In a video posted on social media, he told Luhansk People's Republic leader Leonid Pasechnik in a phone call that "our actions should be synchronised".
