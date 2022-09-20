Left Menu

Biden discusses hurricane relief efforts with Puerto Rico's governor -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 01:57 IST
Biden discusses hurricane relief efforts with Puerto Rico's governor -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed hurricane relief efforts with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi on Monday and told him the number of federal personnel will increase substantially in the coming days, the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India
3
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
4
FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022