Biden discusses hurricane relief efforts with Puerto Rico's governor -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 01:57 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed hurricane relief efforts with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi on Monday and told him the number of federal personnel will increase substantially in the coming days, the White House said.
