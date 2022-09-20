Left Menu

Japan's LDP to release updated list of members with links to Unification Church - Kyodo

2022-09-20
The secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Tuesday the party will release an updated list of members who have had connections with the controversial Unification Church, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

The LDP earlier this month announced that 179 lawmakers out of 379 were found to have interacted with the church. Revelations about the ties came to light after former premier Shizo Abe was shot by a suspect who blamed him for supporting the church, which he said had bankrupted his mother.

