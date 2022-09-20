Odisha BJP lawmaker Bishnu C Sethi dies; Prez, PM express grief

Senior Odisha BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi died on Monday at a state-run hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. He was 61.

The deputy leader in Assembly was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on August 16.

''He had developed lung infection and suffered brain haemorrhage. However, the end came due to acute cardiac failure,'' AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Superintendent S N Mohanth told reporters.

A two-time legislator from Bhadrak district, Sethi was the sitting MLA from the Dhamnagar assembly segment.

He is survived by his wife.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor BB Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among a host of leaders who condoled Sethi's demise.

Taking to Twitter, Murmu, who is on a visit to UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth-II said, ''Saddened by the demise of Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi, a prominent public figure in Odisha. A prolific writer, Shri Sethi was an eminent legislator. His demise leaves a void which is difficult to fill. My heartfelt condolence to his family, well-wishers and followers.'' In August this year, during a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sethi had gifted her a poem written by him.

''Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi Ji made an outstanding contribution to Odisha's progress,'' the PM tweeted.

''He distinguished himself as a hardworking legislator and contributed greatly to social empowerment. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi added.

BJP president JP Nadda also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Sethi. Opposition Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra also expressed grief. ''I have lost a co-member. He was a senior legislator who will be known for his remarkable discussions in the House. Though we were opposed to each other in the political sphere, we used to share a great bond,'' Mishra said.

Sethi, who was also the vice-president of the state BJP, was virtually functioning as the leader of opposition as PK Nayak remained bed-ridden due to post COVID-19 ailments.

A JNU alumnus, Sethi had qualified the Odisha Public Service Commission twice, but preferred to serve people as their representative. He began his public life as RSS worker and later joined ABVP.

Sethi’s mortal remains were taken to Odisha Assembly premises, where MLAs cutting across party lines paid their tribute to the departed leader. From there, the remains were taken to the state BJP headquarters and finally to his native village in Bhadrak district, where the last rites were performed.

