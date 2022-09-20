PM Modi to address BJP mayors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a meeting of all mayors belonging to the BJP.

Modi said, ''At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the BJP. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities.''

