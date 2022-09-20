Left Menu

PM Modi to address BJP mayors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 09:52 IST
PM Modi to address BJP mayors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a meeting of all mayors belonging to the BJP.

It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet on Monday.

Modi said, ''At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the BJP. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022