J-K Congress unit joins flock to pass resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to become party chief

Falling in line with the other state Congress units, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the party on Monday passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to become the president of the party. Various state units including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu among others have already passed the resolution on the matter.

The election for the Congress president is set to be held on October 17, the result of which will be declared two days after the polling on October 19. "Today we have unanimously passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to become the party president," said Rajani Patil, AICC, In-charge Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh on Monday.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution authorising Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to nominate the new state Congress chief and AICC members. The resolution authorised Sonia Gandhi to make appointments of the Pradesh Congress Committee and AICC members.

Interestingly, the resolution has come at a time Congress is going through a process of organisational elections and a contest could take place for the post of Congress chief. The notification for elections of Congress chief is slated to be issued on September 22 and candidates can file their nomination between September 24 and 30.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor received the nod from Sonia Gandhi to contest in the upcoming poll for the party president's post, sources said. Tharoor received interim party president Sonia Gandhi's go-ahead after he met her here.

According to sources, Tharoor, during the meeting, expressed his wish to contest the elections scheduled to be held on October 17 to "make internal democracy" in the party stronger. Gandhi, in response, giving her nod to the Thiruvananthapuram MP, said that anybody can contest elections. "Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor gets a nod from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to contest for the post of the party president, after he reached out to her in a meeting today, citing he can make internal democracy stronger. Sonia Gandhi, Congress interim president, replied that he (Shashi Tharoor) can contest (for the post of the party president) if he wants, anybody can contest elections," said the sources. (ANI)

